Mission, Texas– Officials continue to warn about the impact cyberbullying can have on not just the victim’s life, but also on the aggressor

Mission police say it is illegal to harass someone online. Officials urge all parents to report any incident to authorities…They also recommend looking out for any red flags.

“A lot of the cyberbullying is connected to depression and substance abuse and many other things that can arise from it.:”

Officials add that all victims are advised to break any sort of contact with the aggressor as well as to save any threatening messages they may have received.

