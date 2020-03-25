Cameron county health officials are confirming three more cases of COVID-19.

These cases report having traveled abroad and appear to be linked to the first-travel related case in Cameron county.

Health officials have identified the victims as a 20-year-old male from Rancho Viejo.

And two 21-year-olds…A male and female…From Brownsville…All are currently in-home isolation.

Rio Hondo ISD representatives have confirmed one of these cases involves a district employee.

The county public health department is working to identify people who may have been exposed and test the ones who show signs and symptoms of this virus.

Tonight, Cameron county judge Eddie Trevino continues to emphasize the importance of preventative restrictions.

“Following shelter in place…Social distancing is the only way we’re gonna get past this……”

Cameron county is currently under a stay at home order for the next fourteen days. Under this mandate, residents cannot leave their homes unless they need to conduct essential business.