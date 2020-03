Cameron county, where public health officials confirmed a couple from Michigan who had vacationed on South Padre Island, tested positive for COVID-19.

While staying on the island, the couple traveled to Idaho for a wedding where they were in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. The couple left the island a few days after returning from Idaho on March 11th.

The pair tested positive for coronavirus in Michigan upon their return.

Health Officials Confirm COVID-19 Travel-Related Vacationers