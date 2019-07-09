A Progreso police officer is temporarily suspended from his work for alleged misconduct.

The incident was reported on June 29. 23-year-old Matthew Sepulveda is accused of Sexual Assault and violating the civil rights of a person in custody. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office together with the FBI have been investigating the allegations. Until the case is resolved, Sepulveda will be suspended from his duties.

“Certainly there are some allegations against one of the officers in Progreso and they are very serious allegations and of course the city is taking it very seriously. My recommendation always is to, of course, take away the officer out of their position temporarily pending the investigation.”

In 2017, before becoming an officer in Progreso, Sepulveda worked for the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Hidalgo County authorities, he could be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Eric Jarvis who is representing Sepulveda, tells us there are strong allegations against his client but for now, they are waiting for him to receive formal charges before taking any legal action.

If you or anyone you know has some information that can help this case, contact the Sheriff’s department at (956) 383-8114.