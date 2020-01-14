Edinburg, Texas– Police shots were fired at the South Texas Health Systems Behavioral Health Center located on Trenton Road in Edinburg between Sugar and Jackson road.

“It was an officer-involved shooting involving a McAllen police officer who was on duty in our city limits. It involved one person, and at this time, that person and the officer have been transported to the hospital. There are no severe or life threatening injuries.”

According to authorities, McAllen police officer Daniel Cruz was escorting 38-year-old Falcon Rivera into the behavioral center, when Rivera became agitated and swung at the officer. The situation escalated and Cruz shot Rivera once on his right foot.

Authorities continue investigating to determine exactly how the situation evolved.