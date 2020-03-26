Authorities Confirm Ninth Coronavirus Case In Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County– A Pharr resident is the ninth person to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, the judge, Richard F. Cortez, announced Thursday morning.

Investigators from the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services announced that they are actively involved in interviewing the patient who is a 31-year-old man.

The patient has been hospitalized in an out-of-county location, health officials said.

Judge Cortez has notified the Mayor of Pharr, Dr. Ambrosio Hernández. Both Hidalgo County health officials and Pharr city officials are working to determine who the patient may have had contact with.

Those who have direct contact with the patient will be notified by health officials.

Because this is the first stage of the investigation, there are no additional details at this time.

