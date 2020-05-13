Weslaco’s economy depends greatly on their small business population, however, these local establishments have suffered financial hardship due to the public health crisis.

To combat the economic stress the pandemic has created, the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco announced a program that can assist with operating expenses for existing operational small businesses.

“We decided that we had $200,000 in our budget and we asked how many people we can fund. We developed a loan map up to $5,000, which means about forty, about forty businesses if they can qualify for the $5,000 dollars.” Marie Mcdermott-Executive Director, EDC



