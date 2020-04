Hidalgo County Community Service Agency may be closed to the public, but they are still here to serve you..

Here is a list of ways you can still apply for utility assistance.

You can log on to Hidalgocsa.org and download an application for help paying your electricity or water bill. Once filled you can send the form through email, fax or mail.

If you have any questions about how this agency can help you or your family, call 956-383-6240.