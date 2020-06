DPS is investigating a two-vehicle collision that left one person dead Sunday morning.

Officials say a tractor-trailer tried reversing  onto a grass portion of State Highway 4 by Lyndon B. Johnson Road at around 4:18 am.

A GMC Sierra traveling west on Highway 4 crashed into the trailer’s rear.The driver of the pickup truck, 36-year-old Javier Venegas, died at the scene. Four female passengers were transported to the hospital.