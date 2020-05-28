Tragedy strikes two families after two high school seniors set to graduate were killed in an accident in Missouri.

According to authorities, 18 year old Fabian Alaniz and Miguel Perez were traveling in a moving truck on a work related trip Wednesday afternoon.

Perez was driving the vehicle when he began drifting off the right side of the road and over corrected, causing the truck to overturn.



Both lost their life in the accident. Alaniz was not wearing his seat belt.

PSJA Southwest Early College High School expressed their condolences to the two students’ families in a social media post. They also launched a crisis response team to offer support to any student or staff member in need of grief counseling.

The bodies of the boys will be transported back to the Rio Grande Valley for their funeral services.

If you wish to help these families with these unexpected costs you can visit the GoFundMe page “Servicios Funebres y Traslado”.