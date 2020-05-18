The restrictions in place at local ports of entry could be extended past the original May 20th deadline.

Last month, U.S. and Mexican leaders temporarily limited border crossing to only essential travel for 30 days. Congressman Henry Cuellar says he has been in contact with Mexican authorities and says it is possible this restriction will be extended until June.

U.S. ambassador Christopher Landau posted a message on social media for U.S. citizens saying he was concerned with the number of people that continue crossing over to Mexico.

Click on video to view full story.