For the third day in a row, Laredo city officials have reported a death related to COVID-19.

The patient was in her 80’s and suffered from an underlying health condition. She was being treated in an intensive care unit at Laredo Medical Center and died late Tuesday. As of this afternoon, 334 people have been tested for COVID-19.

57 of those testing positive. Health officials want to remind the community that they are conducting investigations over the locations of those who have tested positive to see who else may have been exposed to the virus.