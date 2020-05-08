The Bussiness Economic Recovery Committee aiming at getting small businesses back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mission Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Enriquez says the task force will help better inform business owners.

”All of the information that is coming down from the state of texas, from our county, from our city is in a centralized location so we can better speak to our leaders.” Brenda Enriquez-Mission Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO

Enriquez adds the committee will provide webinars for owners on how to manage their business during this public health crisis.