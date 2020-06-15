McAllen Police Department need your help locating a suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault.

The incident was reported on June 13. 43-year-old Carlos Fuentes stands about five feet,eight inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and may be driving a grey Ford Mustang.

If you know of Fuentes’s whereabouts you can call anonymously to the McAllen Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-687-8477. If the information provided leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.