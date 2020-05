According to a study by the company Ware2Go, consumers are concerned with the possibility of an increase in product pricing and fear another shortage may be on the horizon due to the ongoing public health crisis.

The survey says 85 percent of American consumers say they are afraid the cost of goods will spike.

Journalist and economic analyst, Jose Luis B. Garza, stated that a rise in prices and a possible shortage can only be attributed to excessive demand.

Click on video to view full story.