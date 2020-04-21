According to Governor Abbott, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state of Texas remains at under ten percent of the overall exams issued.

200,000 individuals have been examined for COVID-19 in the lone star state. Out of those over 19,000 have tested positive,a percentage Abbott says has remained steady.

“The reason that it’s leveling off is that our fellow Texans have done such a great job at reducing their interactions with one another.”



Abbott also mentioned the importance of keeping health care facilities staffed during this crisis.

Limited business are reopening on Friday. Lance Ames, the CEO of Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital, says it’s important to continue following the safety measures when entering any location.

