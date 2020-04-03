City of Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina signed an order today requiring all residents to wear a face mask when out in public.



Scarves, bandanas or handkerchiefs can be used instead of a mask. Wearing protective facial covering will be required whenever leaving your home. This order goes into effect Monday, April 6th at 5 pm. Violators of this order could face a one thousand dollar fine.



Additionally, the city of McAllen Mayor Jim Darling is strongly recommending residents use face masks or facial covers. Mcallen has not made it mandatory just yet.