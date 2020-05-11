“SPI Cares” is an initiative that aims at making tourists feel more comfortable when arriving at a store, restaurant, or hotel.

“We really want people to walk into the different facilities and know that our other partners are doing the best they can to keep them as safe as possible.” Ed Caum- C.V.B. Director at South Padre Island

The owner of each business should commit to following safety measures like asking their employees to wash their hands constantly, disinfect the establishment, limit the number of people that can sit at a table, and practice social distancing.

Once the owner or manager meets these guidelines, they are given a sticker to show those entering that they are in a safe environment.

