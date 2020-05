Border patrol agents seize over 400 pounds of marijuana along the South Texas border.

On Monday, agents were called out to Bentsen State Park after reports of someone on a motorcycle crossing the Rio Grande River.

As they arrived, the man on the motorcycle took off only to be found later and arrested.

180 pounds of marijuana were captured. Additionally, a combined total of 308 pounds of the same narcotics is found in Roma and in Brownsville in two separate cases.