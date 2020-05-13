Several business owners gathered outside the city hall, delivering one message:to allow them to work.

Small businesses came together to have their voices heard by city leaders. They say the closure of the economy has affected their families well being.

“My kids are from 4 to 12. My older ones understand the little one don’t, they blame us for everything. The government is sitting on their butts not doing anything, while they are still getting paid and we continue to be buried in debt.” Hector Hernandez-Lazy Boy Tattoos

Shelley Luther, the Dallas woman arrested after refusing to close down her hair salon, traveled to Laredo to show protestors her support and encourage businesses to open their doors.

