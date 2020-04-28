The President says the Small Business Administration has processed millions of loans in the past two weeks. This in an effort to help the owners of those establishments keep their employees on the payroll.

Small businesses took a brutal hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hector leal, owner of a center that offers embroidery and screen printing services in McAllen, is one of the millions that benefited from this relief.

Leal says he applied for both the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Impact Disaster Loan: both he says were extremely easy to apply for. Leal encourages all local owners to do the same.

