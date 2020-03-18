School Districts Providing Meal Assistance To Students

Several valley school districts are providing meal assistance to students under the age of 18 and special education students under 22 years of age.

Mcallen ISD will be providing drive up, “Grab and go” meal assistance daily from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at four locations:

Travis Middle school located at 600 W. Houston ave

Michael E Fossum Middle school on 7800 N. Ware road

James Nikki Rowe High school on 2101 N. Ware road

McAllen Memorial High school on 101 E. Hackberry ave.

Edinburg CISD will be providing meal services. Curbside pick-up services will happen at all-district elementary school campuses from 8 am to 11 am each day beginning March 23rd.