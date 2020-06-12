Abbott’s latest order allows for restaurants to bump up their occupancy to 75%.

Don Marisco in Edinburg opened their doors ever since they could welcome a maximum of 26 clients.This Friday they prepared to allow up to 78 guests to enter their dining room . Staff at this restaurant say this is good news for their business and have worked hard to ensure their client’s safety.

A special task force made up of fire fighters and city officials was created to make sure establishments like these follow cleaning protocols and enforce their capacity limits.

