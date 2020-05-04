Some restaurant owners shared what measures they are taking to safely reopen their business to the public.

The city of Brownsville counts with more than 800 businesses, some of them family-owned. Restaurants and cafes were required to limit their services to curbside or close their doors until further notice due to COVID-19.

“Whether they’re ready to open, there are minimum measures from the state of Texas on how to safely reopen a business. If a business feels they need more measures like a mask or more distancing, it’s up to them to determine what’s best for them and their employees.” Helen Ramirez- Deputy City Manager of the city of Brownsville



