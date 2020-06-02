HARLINGEN – After a video went viral on social media showing George Floyd an African American man was detained by a police officer who allegedly caused his death, dozens of individuals headed to the streets of Harlingen to unite with others across the nation and demand justice for George. Click on the video for the full story.
About The Author
Other Stories you might like
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation
February 7, 2019
NBA Aims to Restart the Season July 31st
May 29, 2020
Auto-Theft Ring Dismantled, 11 Suspects Arrested
October 3, 2018