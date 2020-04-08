All counties in South Texas are now requiring the use of face masks: some have opted to make them at home.

“The order encourages people to use homemade masks bandanas or handkerchiefs. It specifically asks for people not to used medical-grade masks. Those masks should be saved for medical professionals.”



The high demand for face covers has caused a shortage even in nonmedical grade masks. Many have turned to youtube or online facebook tutorials to learn how to make your own mask at home. Merali Lopez, an 11-year-old girl, took it upon herself to donate nearly 100 masks for people in need.

