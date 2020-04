Representatives from Medcare EMS have responded to several COVID-19 calls in the Rio Grande Valley. When it comes cleanliness, crews take every precaution necessary to ensure their safety.

Two units are used to travel to situations involving patients with COVID-19 or suspected cases

The patient has to be transported on a stretcher covered in plastic; this to try to limit the contact between the paramedic and the person needing assistance.

Click on video to view full story.