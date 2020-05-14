More than $1 billion in food benefits will be issued to texas families who are facing economic hardship due to COVID-19. Many parents depend on the meals given out by local school districts as their only source of food for their children.

Edinburg CISD has been distributing breakfast and lunch for 6 weeks already and has surpassed the one million meals served

“It is essential for us to know that the safety of our children and their health both physical and mental is being taken care of.” Ruth Torres-Principal at Escandon Elementary

Other options are now available for parents. The new program P.E.B.T. has been approved and works similarly to the SNAP program. Those who already participate in SNAP will be automatically transferred.

