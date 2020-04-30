A study by the organization Children At Risk suggests that about 22 percent of children in the state of Texas don’t have access to proper nutrition even with locally available resources. In an effort to identify high-risk areas, the organization developed maps to identify specific zones.

“Between a quarter and a fifth of all of our families in the state of texas, live in food-insecure households…They may not know if they’re gonna be able to put food on the table.” Dr. Bob Sanborn- President and CEO Of Children At Risk

Click on video to view full story.