Due to the shelter in place orders implemented across Texas, local leaders fear victims of family violence may feel trapped into staying at home with their abuser.

According to an article published on TexasTribune.Org, organizations that are against family abuse are reporting fewer calls than usual. The Texas Department of Family and Protective services went from receiving nearly 11,200 calls to less than 9,400.

This is believed to have a direct connection to the orders of staying at home during this pandemic.

