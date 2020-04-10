The Veranda Nursing Home counts for more than 35 employees and residents that have tested positive for COVID-19. Reports show there may be a lack of preventative hygiene in this facility.



Some of the first cases in Cameron County emerged from this adult daycare in Harlingen. A connection was later made to more cases in Windsor Atrium.

It is believed the employees who had contracted the virus unknowingly went to the other facility. Maria Guerra says this worries her since her father has been in a nursing home for some time now

Click video for full story.