A 9-year-old girl dead after a fatal one-vehicle-accident in San Benito.

Cops responded to the 1700 block of West Expressway 77 to a major accident.

They say a Ford Expedition rolled over several times before coming to a stop, ejecting the child from the vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead, five others aboard the SUV were treated for their injuries, no word yet on if the girl was wearing a seatbelt or not. We will keep you informed as this story develops.