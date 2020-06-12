Nine HEB employees from nine different locations have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two stores in McAllen, Harlingen and Weslaco and one store in Brownsville, San Benito and Mission posted on their individual websites that one of their partners has contracted the virus.

Each store affected has notified all of their staff and have deep cleaned the supermarket several times since the the affected partner had been at work. HEB says they continue to enforce social distancing among their staff and ask that all of their guest take the proper precautions.

Stores Affected:

HEB on 200 US Expressway 83, McAllen, TX. Last time affected employee was at the location: June 6

HEB on 901 Trenton Road, McAllen, TX. Last time affected employee was at the location: June 1

HEB on 310 N. Westgate Drive, Weslaco, TX. Last time affected employee was at the location: June 7

HEB on 1004 N. Texas, Weslaco, TX.Last time affected employee was at the location: June 7

HEB on 613 S. Expressway 83, Harlingen, TX. Last time affected employee was at the location: June 6

HEB on 1103 Morgan Boulevard,Harlingen, TX. Last time affected employee was at the location: June 6

HEB on 2409 Expressway 83, Mission, TX. Last time affected employee was at the location: June 8

HEB on 2250 Boca Chica, Brownsville,TX.Last time affected employee was at the location: June 5

HEB on 1095 W. Business 77, San Benito,TX.Last time affected employee was at the location: June 6