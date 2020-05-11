Health officials say monoclonal therapy is a type of treatment similar to plasma donation that could help patients recover from COVID-19.

The treatment process involves cloning antibodies from a donor that has recovered from the virus.

These antibodies are then injected into an infected patient to reduce the virus’ progress in their system. The Health Department is still researching this method. Officials say new treatments won’t be effective if the community does not take care of themselves.

Click on video to view full story.