Health department officials continue working toward testing their entire community for COVID-19. A recent survey shows the majority of the city’s population is asymptomatic.

Health authorities have come up with a preliminary analysis based on a questionnaire filled out by around 900 Laredo residents.

“Only 40 at this time have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient. Out of that, 25 persons had symptoms, so the majority of the people that have answered have been asymptomatic.”

The survey is available at the city of Laredo website. Health officials ask the community to fill it out each week to track their condition.

This is just one tool used to track someone’s symptoms. With limited resources, they are working out how to test the whole community.

