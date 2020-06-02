TEXAS – Eligible families will receive up to a 285-dollar one-time payment for each child who previously received free or reduced-price meals. P-EBT works the same way snap benefits do and is aimed at helping families get the food they need during the corona virus pandemic. For more information contact your child’s school district office or call the P-EBT call center at 833-613-6220.
