Governor Greg Abbott announced more businesses that can reopen under “Phase Two”.

Driver’s Ed. courses and food court dining areas can open to the public immediately at 25 percent capacity and must follow social distancing guidelines.

Beginning this Friday, water parks may also reopen at 25 percent capacity. Video arcades within these parks must remain closed. Recreational sports programs for adults may resume on Sunday, May 31. However, games and competitions cannot begin until June 15.