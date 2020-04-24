According to information gathered by the Center for Disease Control, during the first months of the year, a 20 percent increase was reported by poison control in comparison to 2019. However, the month of March saw the highest numbers in relation to some type of toxic fume exposure. Click the link for the full story.
