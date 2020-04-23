All residents inside Casa Del Migrante Nazareth are in quarantine. No new migrants are being accepted into the shelter at this time.

Earlier this month, a migrant at this facility ran a high fever. The next day, a woman began experiencing similar symptoms.

The shelter tested the migrants and immediately took action once positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

“We separated the negative cases at a retirement home with the diocese of Nuevo Laredo. We have 15 positive cases that remain in Casa De Nazareth.”

The positive cases in Nuevo Laredo continue to rise. As of this afternoon, the city reported 36 people have tested positive for the virus.

Click on video to view full story.