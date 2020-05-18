Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez and a group of migrants crossed into the United States and arrived in the city of Rio Bravo on May 23, 2018. According to the lawsuit, a border patrol agent came in contact with the group.

Claudia and another person stayed behind in a vacant lot as everyone else scattered. Documents say Claudia took a step and was hit in the head by the agent.

“There is no indication that Claudia did anything to threaten or harm or potentially threaten or harm any person. She was not carrying no weapons or objects.”

