According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, at least 20 meatpacking workers across the U.S. have died due to COVID-19. More than 5,000 employees have shown symptoms of the virus.

22 meat packaging companies have suspended their operations, creating a shortage of nearly 25% of the national supply of pork and a 10% loss in the amount of beef.

Los Corrales Meat Market in Mission has already started to feel the effects of this problem.

Hugo Clemente, the manager of this affected market, says that in the last few days there has been a small increase in the price of these products. Clemente says even though he hasn’t seen a shortage just yet, he doesn’t dismiss this possibility.

Click on video to view full story.