McAllen Police Officers are searching for Laura Jocelyn Puente 13 years of age. Her voluntary absence from her residence was reported to McAllen Police Officers on May 12, at approximately 8:56 pm.

She was last seen in the area of the 500 Block of E. Jasmine Ave. McAllen, Texas.

Laura Jocelyn Puente is described as follows:

· Hispanic female,

· 13 years of age,

· 5’ 1” in height,

· approximately 110 pounds,

· black hair,

· brown eyes,

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

There is concern about her well being and police officers are searching for her.

If you know her whereabouts you are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477 or McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000.