This year's DISD’s Secondary Teacher of The Year is… Posted by Donna Independent School District on Friday, April 17, 2020 COURTESY:DONNA I.S.D.

Donna I.S.D has come up with a creative way to recognize 22 of their district’s teachers of the year.

Usually, the school district holds a banquet to celebrate these instructors and announce the teacher of the year for the elementary and secondary level for Donna I.S.D. Due to COVID-19, the school board and supporting staff decided to honor these educators through social media.

This year’s winner for the secondary level is Veteran’s Middle School teacher Daniel Gonzalez.

Mr. Gonzalez is a robotics teacher who helped two of his students make a prosthetic hand for one of their classmates.