The $150 billion coronavirus relief fund provides money to state and local governments based on their population. The amount the city of Laredo and Webb County are set to receive surprised local officials.

The “CARES” Act will help local leadership cover the expenses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Webb County officials,the funding they are receiving is not enough.

“But right now, the way the numbers are showing, we are only going to get 37 thousand dollars in Webb County. In all reality, looking at the numbers, we should be receiving anywhere around three million dollars.” Tano Tijerina- Webb County Judge

Click on video to view full story.