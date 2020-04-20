Congressman Vicente Gonzalez pushing for federal funding for the U.S. Postal service.
Along with other lawmakers, Congressman Gonzalez says projections show the agency could go bankrupt by June – if nothing is done by the federal government.
The congressman added workers continue to delver packages and medications to Americans during the pandemic, asking congress to work quickly to help postal workers and offices around the country.
Local Congressman pushes for federal funding for u.s. postal service
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez pushing for federal funding for the U.S. Postal service.