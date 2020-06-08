LISD officials are looking into reducing the number of students on board a school bus at a time, but fear this could delay on their scheduled routes.

Hundreds of students depend on this service to get to campus . Officials say their school buses can carry up to 77 passengers. Social distancing guidelines would reduce the number of students in a bus by 80%.

“So when you enforce the six feet social distancing, it goes down to 13 or 15 students total. That is a drastic modification to the ridership” Angel Velasquez -Asst. Superintendent For Plant Facilities And Support Services

Click on video to view full story.