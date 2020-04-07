The Laredo police department confirmed its first case of COVID-19 involving a female officer.

Chief of police, Claudio Trevino, said the officer was tested last week and the results arrived yesterday.

The officer remains at home in stable condition. The officer is assigned to the support division and had minimal contact with citizens.



“Based on the guidelines we set internally,based on the recommendation of the health department, the officer self quarantined when she began feeling sick.”



The police department continues to monitor the health of the employees , they say no one has experienced any symptoms.