Easter marks the first major holiday since the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Law enforcement officials will be increasing patrols to make sure community members follow the orders in place.

Traditionally, Easter is celebrated with Sunday Mass and egg hunts. This year, parks will be closed all weekend to discourage large gatherings.

“We ask that if you want to celebrate your easter, please do so at home. Hopefully in your backyard or front yard, but please, stay within your own household.”

