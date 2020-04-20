Laredo – Law enforcement agencies gathered to say thank you to healthcare professionals in a unique way.
Officers held a parade of lights that began at the Laredo police department’s parking lot. Different organizations made their way to Laredo medical center. the health department and doctors hospital. Officers showed their thank you posters and clapped at the healthcare professionals who are working each day to assist COVID-19 patients. Click the video for the full story.
