According to health experts, early trials show remdesevir has been effective in speeding up the recovery time of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the distribution will be based on the number of patients in each hospital and in intensive care.

Last week, 30 cases of remdesivir were sent to 15 hospitals throughout the state. Hospitals in Hidalgo and Cameron county were sent this antiviral drug.



Laredo Medical Center also received the medication.

